Prendergast Library To Undergo More Construction

The James Prendergast Library is getting ready for construction inside its facility which is affecting where some programs are being held for the next month or so.

The project is being funded through the state’s Library Construction Program with the 25% match required being funded by the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation and Lenna Foundation.

Assistant Library Director Jennifer Champ said while construction had been expected to begin in early April, that has been delayed due to contractors still being involved in other projects. She said the project involves changes to the main entrance to the library off Cherry Street, “So, when you’re looking at coming into the library, that front entrance frame, the door, that’s not changing at all, but we’re getting new doors. So, they’re going to be new automatic doors that are much more efficient that won’t have that center pole. I don’t know that even you realize that but right now the doors are two parts now and there’s a center pole. It’s very difficult for people to maneuver in and out of these separate doors. And we have a lot of problems with malfunctioning handicapped buttons and all of those issues.”

Champ said a wall will be removed that opens up the entrance to the lobby. She said the circulation area also is being updated with new desk, lighting, and signage.

Champ said a projects she’s especially excited about is the construction of a movable, glass wall between circulation and the children’s room, “We can then really prioritize programming in the children’s space and the rest of the library so that it kind of helps with traffic flow, noise. And the kids are in there, so say we want to have a kids program in the children’s room, we can close the door and there’s no impact to the circulation area.”

Champ said that when construction does begin, it will result in the library being closed to the public for 6 to 12 days to install the new front doors. She said those dates will be posted on social media and the library’s website at https://www.prendergastlibrary.org/.

She said most services and programs will continue or move to other library areas while construction is ongoing with many regular programs taking place at off-site locations that are within walking distance of the library and are handicapped accessible during the month of April. These locations are listed on the programming calendars as well as on social media and the website.