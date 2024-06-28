Prendergast Library’s 3rd Annual Community Block Party Set for June 29

The James Prendergast Library’s Third Annual Community Block Party will take place Saturday.

The event will be held 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29.

Assistant Library Manager Jennifer Champ said this will be the first time they have an artisan vendor market, which will be located inside the library on the first floor, “So, we have vendors selling all different types of art products, baked goods, skincare, jewelry, original art, photography.. it’s going to be very exciting.”

Champ said due to the weather, all 30 community organizations as well as library activities will take place inside the library. She said there will still be food trucks outside as part of the event with a large tent for people to have shelter from the rain.

Champ added that June 29 is also the start of the annual Summer Reading Program at the library with materials for all age groups who want to participate.

For more information, visit prendergastlibrary.org