Presentation on NYS Equal Rights Amendment to Feature 150th State Assembly Candidates

A presentation on the New York State Equal Rights Amendment that features the candidates for the 150th State Assembly seat will be held tonight in Jamestown.

The event, sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), will include a discussion on the ballot proposal to amend the state constitution.

Featured speakers will be Democrat Michael Bobseine and Republican Andrew Molitor.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Marvin Community House, located at 2 West Fifth Street.