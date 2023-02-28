Prevention Works Accepting Entries for 22nd Annual Poster Contest

Prevention Works is accepting entries for its 22nd Annual poster contest.

This year’s theme is: “Choices are POWERFUL and I choose ME!”

The contest is open to youth in grades 3 through 12. Prevention Works said the poster design should communicate emotions and ideas about ways to empower others.

Participants have an opportunity to win a cash prize and have artwork displayed on a local billboard.

Only one entry is allowed per person and can be dropped off at Prevention Works’ office in Jamestown or at the James Prendergast Library.

The poster contest deadline is 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 24.

For more information, contact 716-664-3608 or email info@preventionworks.us.