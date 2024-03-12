Prevention Works Announces 2024 Alcohol Awareness Month Poster Contest

Prevention Works is seeking submissions for its 2024 Alcohol Awareness Month poster contest.

This year’s theme is: “I Am Not Alone In Saying No”

The contest is open to Chautauqua County students in grades 3 through 12. This includes public, private, and homeschooled students .

Students are limited to one poster submission. It must be submitted on 11″ x 17″ paper or poster board. Computer-generated posters and 3D posters will not be accepted.

The theme must be noted on the front of the poster and no trademark or publicly known figures are accepted.

First prize will receive $75, second prize will be $50, and third prize will receive $25.

Students may drop off their submissions at the Jamestown Prendergast Library or Prevention Works located at 509 North Main Street in Jamestown.

Posters must be received by 4:30 PM on Monday, April 1, 2024.