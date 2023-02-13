Prevention Works Recognizing Children of Addiction Awareness Week

Prevention Works is offering information about services as part of Children of Addiction Awareness Week.

The week, which runs through February 18, honors the struggle of impacted kids and teenagers, and inspires countless others to understand they too can heal and thrive.

The agency said that 1 in 4 children live in families impacted by parental addiction. They said with the support of caring adults, children can find hope and healing, and live in a healthier way.

Prevention Works suggested reminding children of the 7 C’s which are:

They didn’t cause it. They can’t control it. They can’t cure it, but they can help take care of themselves by communicating their feelings, making healthy choices, and celebrating who they are.

Prevention Works offers confidential Intervention Services for youth ages 5-19 years old. Intervention services entail drug and alcohol education referrals if needed.

There are also groups and other trained professionals that can help. To find Al-Anon or Alateen meetings (virtually or in-person) visit

https://al-anon.org/newcomers/teen-corner-alateen/.

Al-Anon/Alateen is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s substance use disorder.

For other resources and information, you can visit the National Association for Children of Addiction (NACoA) website: www.nacoa.org.

If you have any questions or need support regarding COA, please contact Prevention Works at (716) 664-3608 or email info@preventionworks.us.