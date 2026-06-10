Pride Comes To The Reg Lenna With The Showing Of To Wong Fu And The Celluloid Closet

Pride comes to the Reg Lenna Center For The Arts this week with the showing of To Wong Foo and The Celluloid Closet.

Patrick Swayze, John Leguizamo and Wesley Snipes star in To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. The film will be shown at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10. It’s about three drag queens on the cross-country road trip of a lifetime. On their way to Hollywood for a drag queen beauty pageant, Vida (Swayze), Chi Chi (Leguizamo) and Noxeema (Snipes) get stranded in the tiny Midwestern town of Snydersville. Determined to make the best of a bad situation, the “girls” set out to repair the broken hearts, broken dreams and broken nails of the small-town residents during one wildly outrageous weekend. The screening is presented in partnership with Jamestown Pride and will feature a fabulous pre-show in the lobby starring Sabrina White and Co. beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Celluloid Closet will be shown at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 12. It is an exuberant, eye-opening movie serving up a dazzling hundred-year history of the role of gay men and lesbians have had on the silver screen. The film assembles fabulous footage from 120 films showing the changing face of cinema sexuality, from cruel stereotypes to covert love to the activist triumphs of the 1990s.

Tickets for most Movies at The Reg are $8 in-person at the box office and $10 online (reglenna.com) & by phone – 716.484.7070.