Primary Elections Taking Place in North County Today

Primary elections are taking place today at limited poll site locations across Chautauqua County.

Polls are open now until 9:00 p.m.

To determine if you are eligible to participate in this primary election, visit www.votechautauqua.com and access the “look where you vote” tab.

Sample ballots are also available online.

To partake in this election eligible voters must be enrolled in a political party that has a primary election in the district they reside. All other voters will not have a Primary Election in 2023. If you cast a ballot during the Early Voting Period, you will be ineligible to cast a ballot on Election Day, or any subsequent Early Voting Days.

If you requested an Absentee Ballot, recent law changes prevent you from casting your ballot using the voting machine during Early Voting, or on Election Day. If you visit a poll site and want to vote, you will only be able to vote a Provisional Affidavit Ballot; which can only be counted if you have not already returned your Absentee Ballot.

Voting results will be posted online tonight at www.votechautauqua.com with early voting data first appearing at 9 p.m.