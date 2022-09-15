WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

PROMESA, Inc. of Dunkirk Awarded $550,000 for Mobile Medication Unit

PROMESA, Inc. in Dunkirk has been awarded $550,000 for a Mobile Medication unit.

The funding is part of $10.25 million from the federal State Opioid Response Grant to bolster harm reduction services for marginalized and high-risk populations throughout New York. It is being administered jointly by the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene and New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

All mobile units will offer admission assessments and medication induction, medication administration and observation, toxicology tests, and other medical services. The development of mobile medication units was made possible by a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rule change, allowing them to be operated by existing treatment providers.

