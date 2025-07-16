Proposed Zoning Change Near Jackson-Taylor Park Aims To Promote Development

A proposed zoning change to the area near Jackson-Taylor Park aims to promote development.

Jamestown Deputy Director of Housing Policy & Development Kasie Foulk presented to the City Council Housing Committee on the suggestion to change the zoning code from R-2 to C-1 near the park, “C-1, neighborhood commercial, allows for residential builds as single families or multi-families, but also allows for very specific commercial structures and businesses. So, a gas station would not be allowable in this site. Anything that has harsh environmental impact, like a car repair shop, wouldn’t be allowed under the C-1.”

Foulk said smaller businesses are allowed in C-1 like clothes retail, cafes, and small business. She said the reason the city is looking at the change is due to receiving two variance applications this year to change the allowable use of this R-2 zoned district.

Foulk said the city doesn’t want to get into a situation where they’re doing “spot zoning,” “We’re just suggesting changing the zoning there so we can promote some development, whether it’s small-scale commercial or additional residential. There are a lot of vacant properties down there currently that are warehouses. So, as it sits, R-2 double family residentials zoned there do allow for storage.”

Foulk said those warehouses and buildings could be converted into small scale commercial or additional residential under a zoning change.

The area included in the proposed zoning change is from Jackson-Taylor Park south to Eighth Street, starting just west of Lafayette Street to the Chadakoin River.

Council member Brent Sheldon requested that the zoning update for that area also include the reduction of the lot size needed to build new structures so as to allow for more new housing.

Foulk said the zoning change is relatively simple in that it just needs a local law adoption. She said the public comment period will run from Wednesday, July 16 through August 4. A public hearing will be held on Monday, July 28 in City Council Chambers, prior to the voting session.