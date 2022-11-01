Proposition On NYS Borrowing $4.2 Billion for Environmental Infrastructure Projects on Election Ballot

A proposition to decide whether New York State borrows billions to fund environmental infrastructure projects is on the election ballot this year.

Under the proposal, the state would borrow up to $4.2 billion in general obligation bonds for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure, and climate change mitigation.

The proposition is located on the back of the election ballot.

The State Legislature has already approved the plan, which allows the state to sell the bonds immediately after approval. But in order to sell the bonds, the state has to get approval from voters.

While there is not a specific list of projects, the plan passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul would be split up for specific purposes.

Up to $1.50 billion in bond revenue would go toward air and water pollution reduction projects; wetland protections to address sea-level rise, storm surge, and flooding; relocating or retrofitting facilities; green building projects; solar arrays, heat pumps, and wind turbines in public low-income housing areas; zero-emission school buses; street trees and urban forest programs; green roofs and reflective roofs; and carbon sequestration on natural and working lands.

At least $1.1 billion would go toward flood-risk reduction, coastal and shoreline restoration, relocating and repairing flood-prone infrastructure and roadways, and ecological restoration projects.

$650 million would be used for land conservation and recreation plans, programs, and projects, as well as fish hatcheries; and

At least $650 million for projects related to wastewater, sewage, and septic infrastructure; lead service line replacement; riparian buffers; stormwater runoff reduction; agricultural nutrient runoff reduction; and addressing harmful algal blooms.

The ballot measure would require that at least 35% of bond revenue benefit disadvantaged communities.

Any projects would have to comply with the implementation plan set into law. They will also have to be approved through the state’s existing process for allocating capital spending.