Public Comment Sought on NYS Great Lakes Action Plan

Public comment is being accepted on a multi-year action plan regarding New York’s Great Lakes.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released the draft New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda 2022-2030.

The plan would guide restoration and conservation, and foster sustainable, resilient, communities in New York’s Great Lakes region. The Great Lakes region spans more than 40% of New York State’s land area and includes Lake Erie, the Niagara River, Lake Ontario, the St. Lawrence River, and respective watersheds.

The priority goals of the action agenda include:

1. Reduce or Eliminate Releases of Persistent Toxic Substances;

2. Control Sediment, Nutrient, and Pathogen Loadings;

3. Prevent and Control Invasive Species;

4. Conserve and Restore Native Fish and Wildlife and Their Habitats;

5. Enhance Community Resiliency and Ecosystem Integrity; and

6. Revitalizing Local Communities and Economies.

The GLAA is funded by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), under the Ocean and Great Lakes Ecosystem Conservation Act, and is administered through DEC’s Great Lakes Program with collaborating stakeholders and partners.

The link for the draft Action Agenda is available on DEC’s website at: http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/91881.html.

Public comments can be emailed to greatlakes@dec.ny.gov until November 11, 2022.