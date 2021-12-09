Public Hearing Set for 3 Projects Requesting Over $900k in CDBG-COVID Funds

A public hearing has been set for three Jamestown projects that have applied for almost a million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds due to COVID.

New York Homes and Community Renewal is awarding $60 million dollars in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds to help communities throughout the state to safely reopen and restart their local economies in the wake of COVID-19.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said Homes and Community Renewal have vetted and approved the applications. She said The Chautauqua Center has applied for $500,000 as part of a $729,000 project, “To expand their Jamestown facility, not the building itself, but to finish the build out of the facility and to expand their behavior health programming.”

The Chautauqua County Health Network has applied for $100,000 out of a $223,000 project, “They are looking to do a public health campaign, so they would be working in collaboration with a number of agencies, including the County Health Department, to do some additional vaccination information and education, but then also a general public health campaign.”

Surdyk said the third applicant is Strong Starts Jamestown who has applied for $322,300 dollars toward a $1,114,205 project, “And that is a program that is focused on assisting, really focusing on children and prepartum and postpartum health of babies who are born to mothers who may have substance abuse challenges and a number of other things.”

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, December 27 in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The public may review the project documents on the city’s website on the Department of Development’s page.