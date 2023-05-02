WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Public Hearing Set for Local Law Raising City Council, Mayor’s Salaries

A public hearing on the local law that increases Jamestown City Council members and the Mayor’s salary will take place this afternoon.

The hearing will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

The local law changes the City Charter to raise Council members’ salaries from $5,000 to $7,000. The City Council President’s salary will rise from $6,000 to $8,000. The mayor’s salary will rise from $72,000 to $82,000.

The local laws can be viewed in its final form at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall and on the city’s website at www.jamestownny.gov.

