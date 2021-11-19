Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed 2022 Executive Budget for Jamestown

A public hearing on the proposed 2022 Executive Budget for the City of Jamestown will be held at 6pm tonight.

The hearing will be on Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s $38.93 million spending plan as was presented on October 8th.

The budget includes no tax increase or decrease, 7 new positions, and the funding of 44 capital projects.

The hearing will be in the City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall and is open to the public.

City Council has until December 1st to pass any amendments to the budget or to approve it as it currently stands. Their next meeting as of news time is the voting session scheduled for Monday, November 29th.