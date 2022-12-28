Public Hearings on Local Laws for Video Conferencing, Redistricting Today

The City of Jamestown will hold two public hearings this afternoon on local law pertaining to video conferencing and redistricting.

The public hearings will be held in the City Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The first hearing on the local law on authorizing the use of video conferencing for public meetings will be held at 4:45 p.m. The second hearing will take place at 5:00 p.m. on the local law reapportioning ward boundary lines.

The hearings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.