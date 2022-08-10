WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Public Information Meeting on Creating a Chautauqua Lake Tax District Tonight

Public Information Meeting on Creating a Chautauqua Lake Tax District Tonight

By Leave a Comment

The County Planning Department is holding a public information meeting tonight on creating a Chautauqua Lake District.

The meeting on the “Study of Funding Mechanisms for Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation, Phase I” will take place at 5:00 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers (3rd floor) of the Gerace Office Building.

The County’s Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency estimates that, based on historical spending by agencies, it would take a minimal annual budget in excess of $3 million to maintain current in-lake and watershed initiatives.

The CLPRA hired engineering and planning architecture firm, Barton & Loguidice, to develop a study of funding mechanisms for a lake district.

A CLPRA survey completed in 2021 found 60% of survey takers support the formation of a Lake District.

While the meeting is in person and open to the public, it will also be streamed on the County’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ChautauquaCountyGovernment/.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.