Public Information Meeting on Creating a Chautauqua Lake Tax District Tonight

The County Planning Department is holding a public information meeting tonight on creating a Chautauqua Lake District.

The meeting on the “Study of Funding Mechanisms for Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation, Phase I” will take place at 5:00 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers (3rd floor) of the Gerace Office Building.

The County’s Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency estimates that, based on historical spending by agencies, it would take a minimal annual budget in excess of $3 million to maintain current in-lake and watershed initiatives.

The CLPRA hired engineering and planning architecture firm, Barton & Loguidice, to develop a study of funding mechanisms for a lake district.

A CLPRA survey completed in 2021 found 60% of survey takers support the formation of a Lake District.

While the meeting is in person and open to the public, it will also be streamed on the County’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ChautauquaCountyGovernment/.