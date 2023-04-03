Public Meeting to Discuss Boat Fees Set for April 12

A meeting to discuss the establishment of boat fees on Chautauqua Lake is being held on April 12.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is hosting the meeting as an opportunity for interested stakeholders to discuss the need for a boat user fee on the lake.

Wendel has proposed using a boat fee to establish sustainable funding for Chautauqua Lake following a decision by the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency to not pursue creating a lake tax district.

The meeting will begin the dialogue, and discuss the formation of a committee to look into such fees being applied to Chautauqua Lake in the effort to create a dedicated funding source that would be implemented in 2024 for lake maintenance projects.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville.