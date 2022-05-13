‘Putt-Putt Around the Point’ Fundraiser to Benefit Bemus Point July 4th Fireworks

A mini-golf fundraiser event is taking place in Bemus Point on Sunday in support of the village’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The “Putt-Putt around the Point” event takes place from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 15.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Bemus Point Business Association with all funds raised going towards this year’s 4th of July fireworks show.

Teams of 4 are invited to dress up and partake in 9 miniature golf holes at participating businesses around Bemus Point.

The cost is $100 per foursome with participants being able to sign-up starting at noon at The Musky Mall on Alburtus Avenue. Scorecards, maps, and a gift for participating will be provided. Players must provide their own putter.

A brief awards ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House. The First place team will receive a cash prize. Players may also register online at www.visitbemuspoint.com.