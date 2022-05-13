WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / ‘Putt-Putt Around the Point’ Fundraiser to Benefit Bemus Point July 4th Fireworks

‘Putt-Putt Around the Point’ Fundraiser to Benefit Bemus Point July 4th Fireworks

By Leave a Comment

A mini-golf fundraiser event is taking place in Bemus Point on Sunday in support of the village’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The “Putt-Putt around the Point” event takes place from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 15.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Bemus Point Business Association with all funds raised going towards this year’s 4th of July fireworks show.

Teams of 4 are invited to dress up and partake in 9 miniature golf holes at participating businesses around Bemus Point.

The cost is $100 per foursome with participants being able to sign-up starting at noon at The Musky Mall on Alburtus Avenue. Scorecards, maps, and a gift for participating will be provided. Players must provide their own putter.

A brief awards ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House. The First place team will receive a cash prize. Players may also register online at www.visitbemuspoint.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.