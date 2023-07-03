Question of Liability Remains for Former Crawford Furniture Building Property

The question still remains on who is responsible for the former Crawford Furniture Building property that burned down in a fire in November 2022 in Jamestown.

City of Jamestown Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo and Allen Street Development LLC Attorney Daryl Brautigam appeared again in Housing Court on Friday before Judge George Panebianco on the issue.

Panebianco said he had not received enough information from either party to make a ruling on whether Allen Street Development LLC principal owner Richard Rusiniak is personally liable for the cost of the clean-up of the site at 1061 Allen Street.

The Judge also requested the City of Jamestown re-do a warrant they had requested.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the search warrant is for records, “We don’t have documentation that lists the principals, the board members, president of the corporation. There is a difference between corporations and LLCs, but we are looking for any information because what is publicly available and what we’ve been able to search for is not readily available. So, the only individual that we have been able to identify is the attorney that filed the LLC with the Department of State.”

Surdyk said the warrant would potentially be for his residence, “The Judge mentioned in court that he’s not interested in signing a warrant for any of the other potentially linked LLCs or businesses, so we will have to revise our warrant based on that. But, based on what the judge said in court, if we can come to an agreement through the interrogatories and get the information that we are seeking, the search warrant may not be necessary.”

The City is seeking damages against the corporation and Raimondo has said the property owners owe over $90,000 in back taxes.

The case comes back to Housing Court on Friday, July 21.