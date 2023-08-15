Rabies Prevention Bait Drops Begin Today In Chautauqua County

A rabies prevention campaign kicks off today in Chautauqua County with various baits vaccinating wild animals against the virus being deployed.

The strategy, overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is part of a nationally coordinated effort to halt the spread of raccoon rabies in 16 states.

Aerial distribution of oral rabies vaccine, or ONRAB, will start today and, weather and schedule permitting, continue through Friday, August 18. The baits will be dropped in northern areas of the county, including the Village of Brocton and the Towns of Portland, Arkwright, and Villenova.

Chautauqua County Environmental Health Director Jessica Wuerstle said humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the bait and that the bait will not harm your pet.

The ONRAB bait consists of a Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) blister pack, containing the vaccine. To make the baits attractive, the blister packs are coated with a sweet attractant that includes vegetable-based fats, wax, icing sugar, vegetable oil, artificial marshmallow flavor and dark-green food-grade dye.

Visit the USDA website at www.aphis.usda.gov/wildlife-damage/rabies for a link to a current map of the bait drop area and to learn more about the National Rabies Management Program.

If you have additional questions about the program please contact USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-4USDA-WS (1-866-487-3297).

Chautauqua County’s Environmental Health Unit can be contacted at (716) 753-4481 with County specific questions.