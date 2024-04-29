Rally To Fund SUNY Fredonia Being Held Today

A rally will be held at SUNY Fredonia today calling on the State University to not move forward with cuts proposed by the SUNY Chancellor.

United University Professions members will be joined by students, elected officials and community members to call on SUNY to allocate $277 million in state operating aid in the enacted 2024-2025 budget to Fredonia and 18 other campuses based on need.

They also are calling on SUNY to ignore a plan by SUNY Chancellor John King Jr. to weaken and ultimately close these campuses.

In June, Fredonia will cut 13 majors and associated faculty—backed by King—in an attempt to shrink a $17 million deficit. Fredonia and 18 other financially distressed SUNY campuses have a combined $146 million deficit caused by years of underfunding by the state. Fredonia officials said only 74 students will be impacted by the cuts.

The rally will take place at noon at Dods Grove, located between Dods Hall and the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia.