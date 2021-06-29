Red Cross Experiencing Severe Blood Shortage, Offers Donors Incentives

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Meg Rossman said said the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgery have risen, depleting the national blood inventory, “Hospitals right now are responding to atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses, and resulting transplants so there is a great demand for blood patients right now especially as we’re coming out of the Pandemic.”

Rossman said they’re urging donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Rossman said recently receiving a COVID-19 vaccine does not affect your eligibility to donate blood, “You know, as part of the donation process we do that health history with you. All you would need to do is tell the person you’re working with at that intake is tell them who the manufacturer of your vaccine was, but in most cases that would have no impact.”

Rossman said those who donate between now and tomorrow will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, “If you come in to give between July 1st and the 6th, you’ll actually receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, and those donors who come in to give July 7th though 31st will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and a chance to win gas for a year.”

The Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Chautauqua Mall from 12:30 to 5:30pm on July 1st, July 8th, and July 15th.