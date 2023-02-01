Red Cross Offering Incentives for Blood Donors in February

For those looking for a getaway from the cold, the American Red Cross has a special contest for blood donors.

During the month of February, those who donate will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Those coming into donate also will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

The Red Cross is encouraging donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors to make appointments. Platelet donors are needed daily right now to meet demand.

Local blood donation drives are being held at the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood on Thursday, February 2 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and on Thursday, February 16 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.