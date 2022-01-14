Red Cross Says Nation Facing Worst Blood Shortage in More Than a Decade

The American Red Cross says the nation is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, citing a drop in blood drives due to the pandemic.

The organization said on Tuesday that the “national blood crisis” is threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make tough choices about who is able to receive blood transfusions, and it’s urging people to donate.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross — which provides some 40% of the nation’s blood — has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals. It says that at times, up to one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.

Weather conditions and staffing limitations have caused ongoing cancellation of planned blood drives. Since March 2020, there has been a 10% drop in overall blood donation.

The Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, but especially Type O, to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead. It’s also seeking volunteers to help out at blood drives and transport blood products to hospitals.

For an added incentive, the Red Cross is partnering with the NFL this month, which is National Blood Donor Month. People who donate blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, as well as a home theater package and a $500 electronic gift card to watch the game at home.

You can make an appointment to give blood or platelets through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.