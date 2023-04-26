Reg Lenna Awarded State Funding to Replace Theatre Seats

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts has received state funding to go toward replacing seats in its theatre.

Over $42 million has been awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts to 144 small and medium-sized capital projects. This record capital investment in arts and cultural organizations across the state supports crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative work.

The Reg will receive $230,000 from NYSCA for the $460,000 project to replace 1,200 seats.

Reg Executive Director Hillary Meyer said, “In our centennial year, we are thrilled to receive this funding from the New York State Council on the Arts to upgrade our seating for the next 100 years of visitors to our facility.”

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is the parents company of WRFA-LP.