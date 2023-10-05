Reg Lenna Celebrating 100th Anniversary of the Palace Theatre With Cash Bash Event

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is continuing its 100th anniversary of the Palace Theatre with the revival of its Cash Bash fundraiser tonight.

The event will be held on the theatre stage starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight. All proceeds benefit the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

Guests can enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening. The fundraiser includes a Wine Pull, Silent Auction, and chances at winning eight cash prizes totaling $7,500. The grand cash prize is $3,000.

A $100 donation/ticket will grant admission for two guests. Winners need not be present to collect their prizes.

Tickets will be available at the door. Call 716-484-7070 or visit reglenna.com for more information.