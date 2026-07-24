Reg Lenna Center For The Arts Announces 2026-27 Season

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts has announced its 2026-27 season.

The season starts Labor Day weekend when 10,000 Maniacs return to Jamestown for a 45th anniversary concert and arts festival. The concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 5 will be the culmination of a multi-day celebration that includes live music, theater, dance, a retrospective archival exhibition, a new album-listening event and a V.I.P. meet & greet with the band.

Movie-musical fans are invited to Sing-A-Long-A The Greatest Showman at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10. Attendees also are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters in an audience-participation showing of the 2017 Hugh Jackman film.

New Orleans music legends, The Dirty Dozen Brass band, will stop in Jamestown at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7 as part of their 50th anniversary national tour.

Music ensemble Frisson will celebrate the holiday season at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 4 with their festive concert Christmas by Candlelight.

Dance performance group, and America’s Got Talent contestants Catapult return to The Reg at 7:30 p.m., Friday, February 12 with an encore performance of Magic Shadows.

Cirque Mechanics bring their new amusement park-themed production Tilt! A Circus Thrill Ride! to the stage at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 23.

Tickets for the season events are on sale at the Reg Lenna box office, located at 116 East Third Street in downtown Jamestown. The box office is open 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and one hour before movies and events. Tickets are also available by calling 716-484-7070 during box office hours and 24/7 at reglenna.com.

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.