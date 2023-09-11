Reg Lenna Center for The Arts Announces Its 2023-24 Season

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts has announced four live events for its upcoming 2023-24 Reg Presents season.

America’s Got Talent finalists iLuminate will perform at The Reg at 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 3. The unique show fuses dance and technology with the performers wearing glow-in-the-dark suits in dynamic routines and illusions.

Wizards of Winter bring their holiday rock opera “The Christmas Dream” to the stage Friday, December 8. The acclaimed group includes former members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult and Rainbow.

Cirque Mechanics return to The Reg Friday, January 26. Their new show “Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus” tells an exhilarating tale about human ingenuity and natural resources through the company’s trademark high-flying acrobatics and dance, centered around a working windmill.

Animaniacs in Concert will be performed Saturday, March 2. Featuring voice-talents from the beloved animated tv show and its Emmy-winning composer on piano, the concert features the “zany, animany and totally insaney”, world-famous songs backed by the original projected animation.

M&T Bank are presenting the iLuminate and Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr programs.

These live events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Tickets are now on sale at reglenna.com.