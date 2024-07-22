Reg Lenna Hosting Summer Block Party with Honky Tonk Heroes July 25

The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts will host a Summer Block Party this Thursday, July 25.

The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. in front of the theater on East Third Street.

Honky Tonk Heroes will perform from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Reg staff and board will sell beverages. WRFA will broadcast from under the theater marquee during the Local Music Rush Hour from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Food vendors will include Best of Buffalo by Byron and Hope Smoothies. Art Cloth + Craft will open their doors for shopping and are hosting a DIY Stamped Tea Towel craft pop-up event for families. Cost for the pop-up is $5 per towel, first come, first serve.

The Block Party continues until 7:30 p.m. and is made possible by support from Cattaraugus County Bank.

For more information, call 716-84-7070 or visit reglenna.com.