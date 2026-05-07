Reg Lenna Memory Cafe To Feature Journal Making With Deb Eck

The Memory Cafe at the Reg Lenna on May 12 will feature Journal Making with Deb Eck.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to make unique journals or sketchbooks using recycled book covers, fun paper inserts, and simple sewing techniques. No prior experience is needed. An easy binding method with big needles will be done that lets you combine all kinds of papers: colorful scraps, envelopes, maps, and more.

Participants are welcome to bring paper they would like to include, but all materials will be supplied.

Memory Cafés will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at noon in the 3rd floor Media Arts Studio at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. Elevator accessible.

Participants are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by the Friday before the event.

Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a FREE respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café. For more information, visit reglenna.com.