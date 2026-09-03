Reg’s Memory Cafe To Feature Yoga With Andrea DiMaio

The Reg’s Memory Cafe will feature yoga with Andrea DiMaio this month.

This gentle, fully seated accessible yoga class welcomes people of all abilities, mobilities, flexibilities, and body types. Participants will explore simple stretches, movements, and breathwork to ease tension and support calm, from the stability of any chair. No experience is needed. There will be gentle music playing during the class.

Andrea DiMaio is a 500-hour trained yoga teacher with specialized training in accessible and inclusive yoga practices, including Yoga For All™ and Accessible Yoga™. She teaches with simple, clear instructions and always offers multiple options so everyone can participate comfortably, regardless of mobility, flexibility, or experience.

Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

This month’s Memory Cafe will be held at noon, Tuesday, September 8 in the third floor Media Arts Studio at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. Those who wish to attend are asked to register ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by Friday, September 4, 2026.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.