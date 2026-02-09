Rep. Langworthy Introduces Bill To Prevent States From Regulating Dietary Supplements Beyond FDA Oversight

A bill that would prevent states from regulating dietary supplements beyond the FDA administration has been introduced by Congressman Nick Langworthy.

Dietary supplements, including vitamins, protein powders, creatine, and other nutrition products, have risen in popularity and are widely used by Americans. For nearly 30 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has regulated these products under federal law.

In recent years, states have moved to impose their own supplement regulations beyond FDA oversight. Langworthy said, “…these state-level mandates have created a confusing patchwork of rules that do nothing to improve public safety but significantly increase costs for small businesses and limit consumer access to lawful products.”

The Dietary Supplement Regulatory Uniformity Act would declare that the FDA sets the national rules for dietary supplements. It would prevent states from enacting their own requirements, while preserving a process for states to petition FDA if a legitimate, evidence-based local concern exists.

Langworthy said the legislation would protect consumers from “confusing and misleading warnings, reduces unnecessary compliance costs, and allows small retailers, manufacturers, fitness centers, and distributors to operate under one clear, nationwide standard.”