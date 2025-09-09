Rep. Langworthy Proposes Bill To Prohibit States From Imposing Ban On Energy Sources

Congressman Nick Langworthy is drumming up support for his Energy Choice Act that would prohibit states from imposing bans on energy sources like natural gas and propane.

Langworthy discussed the bill during a press conference in Mayville Friday as part of his ongoing effort to highlight New York’s natural gas ban. The bill has bipartisan support and U.S. Senator Jim Justice (R-WV) is carrying the companion bill in the Senate.

Langworthy said more people need to know about a ban on natural gas and propane in new construction in New York State that will begin in January 2026, “When you tell people that you represent areas around Buffalo, they know us for a few things. They know us for chicken wings, they know us for the Buffalo Bills, and they know us for getting a lot of snow and cold. This is an un-American assault on our freedom, on our pocketbooks, but most importantly on our safety. I don’t need to tell anyone around here what a lifeline natural gas and propane are in a winter storm electrical outage.”

The Energy Choice Act would “…prohibit States or local governments from prohibiting the connection, reconnection, modification, installation, or expansion of an energy service based on the type or source of energy to be delivered, and for other purposes.”

If this bill was passed in Congress, it would thwart efforts by New York State under the Climate Act to eliminate gas hookups in newly constructed buildings — a measure the state argues is essential to reduce greenhouse‑gas emissions. Under the state law, new builds must be all electric starting January 1, 2026. There are some exemptions, including hospitals, manufacturers, backup generators/power sources, car washes, crematoriums, and restaurants.

The bill is currently in the House Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security. Langworthy hopes to get it out of Committee for a vote by October.