Rep. Langworthy’s Energy Choice Act To Come Before House For Vote

Congressman Nick Langworthy has announced his legislation, the Energy Choice Act, has passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The bill has now cleared the final hurdle to come before the full U.S. House of Representatives. The bill passed out of the Energy Subcommittee in November and support has grown to 140 bipartisan co-sponsors from across the country.

The Energy Choice Act (H.R.3699) prohibits states and local governments from banning an energy service’s connection, reconnection, modification, installation, or expansion based on the type or source of energy to be delivered. Langworthy, who serves as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and as a member of the Energy and Environment subcommittees, has said protecting Americans’ energy options is his top priority.

More than 200 local governments have passed resolutions in support of the legislation. It has also garnered the support of dozens of industry stakeholders. The companion bill is being carried by U.S. Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia.

Under the New York State Climate Act, while new construction was required to be completely electric starting January 1st, Governor Kathy Hochul delayed implementation of that rule while a lawsuit is proceeding through the State Court of Appeals. Independent analysts have warned that the ban on gas, propane, or other energy sources in new construction could dramatically raise costs for home energy.