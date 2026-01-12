WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Rep. Langworthy’s Jamestown Office Closed Due To Threats

Nick Langworthy

Congressman Nick Langworthy’s Jamestown office has been closed due to threats.

The 23rd Congressional District Representative put out a statement that said,

“Due to repeated credible threats and calls for violence directed at me and members of staff, starting Monday, my Jamestown District Office will remain closed. I am working closely with U.S. Capitol Police and local law enforcement to address these threats and to ensure appropriate security measures are in place. While the physical office will be closed, my team will continue to assist constituents remotely, and all our office’s services will remain available. I appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the community as we take these necessary steps to protect everyone involved. We will provide updates regarding the reopening of the Jamestown office as more information becomes available.”

