Rep. Tom Reed Concerned with Ukraine’s Ability to Farm; Access to Gas and Oil

Congressman Tom Reed expressed concerns over whether Ukraine, the European Union’s “bread basket,” will be able to farm this season and how long their access to gas and oil will hold out.

Reed, speaking in his weekly media call, said he had recently been part of a bipartisan delegation, that traveled to Germany, Denmark, and Poland, including Poland’s border with Ukraine.

He said his concern includes the issue of gas, oil, and food, as we head into the growing season, “If Ukraine is not allowed access to the actual development of their crops, and then distributing those crops through the Black Sea, which is now cut off and under Russian control, you have a tremendous effect to the security of Ukrainian people as well as the European Union, as well as the inflationary impacts on the world food prices that could potentially coming down the pipeline.”

Reed said gas is still flowing from Russia and servicing Ukraine and the European Union, “As Russia controls that valve, very concerned that as this goes and if this lingers, Putin’s war lingers into the winter, we could have a genocide level type of event of a magnitude that’s even beyond the level of genocide that’s occurring here today.”

Reed referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “proxy war” between democracies of the West and Russia and China, saying that the United States needs to make sure our NATO partners know they can rely us.

Congressman Tom Reed will hold a “Farewell” Town Hall meeting tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kiantone Fire Department located at 2318 Stillwater Frewsburg Road. The event is open to the public.