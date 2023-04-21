Residents Are Being Reminded to Remove or Secure Outdoor Food Sources That May Attract Black Bears

It’s the time of year when residents are reminded to remove or secure outdoor food sources that may attract black bears.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said people who feed birds in areas with bears should empty and clean up spilt seed from feeders, and let nature feed the birds from spring through fall.

The public is also advised to secure garbage cans in a sturdy building, clean or remove all residual grease and food from grills, and store pet and livestock food indoors.

Residents are also asked to consider installing electric fences around chicken coops or apiaries to protect flocks and hives.

Black bears emerging from their winter dens have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods. They will readily utilize human-created food sources and repeat access can make bears bolder, leading to an increase in human-bear conflicts around homes and residential areas, especially when natural food sources are scarce.

Feeding bears intentionally is illegal. Unintentional feeding can create problems for the surrounding community, or even the bear if it becomes a threat to people or property.

For more information on how to live responsibly with black bears, visit DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/6995.html and Bearwise.org.