Residents Gather in City Park for Second Consecutive Week for BLM Rally, Call for Public Safety Reforms

JAMESTOWN – For the second straight weekend a rally calling for the reform in law enforcement took place in Jamestown.

According to the Post-Journal, over 250 people – the vast majority wearing masks with some trying to maintain social distancing – gathered in Dow Park on Sunday.

The event featured several speakers from the community, a voter registration table, a book exchange, and live poetry.

Those in attendance for Sunday’s rally also took a knee in silence for nearly nine minutes, symbolizing the length of the video depicting an officer pressing his knee to George Floyd’s neck that went viral after his death.

The rally came after Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced on Friday that the city would be re-instating a Human Rights Commission that will be comprised of members of the community.