Reward Offered For Information On Shooting Death of Jamestown Man

Crimestoppers is offering an award up to $2,500 for information on the shooting death of a Jamestown man in October.

Angel Pacheco was shot and killed in his front yard on 60 Water Street on October 19th after an argument with another person. Jamestown Police have a strong person of interest in the case and believe the gun used in the shooting was passed along to someone not involved.

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of the weapon or who had it after the shooting.

All calls and tips are kept strictly confidential. You can call Crimestoppers at 716- 867-6161, the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477, or Captain Bob Samuelson at 716-483-7529.