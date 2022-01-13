Reward Offered in Missing Jamestown Man Case, Police Suspect Foul Play

A reward is being offered for information about a missing Jamestown man who police now believe is a victim of foul play.

Jamestown Police say Kevin Hornburg was last seen leaving his house at 629 Prendergast Avenue about 4pm on Sunday, November 21. He hasn’t been seen since and he hasn’t tried to access any of his finances either.

Hornburg is a white male, 5’8″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Hornburg or who may be responsible for his disappearance can contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left at the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 716 483-Tips (8477).

Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a $2,500 reward for information on this case. Those tips can be submitted at crimestopperswny.org.