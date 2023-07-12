Reward Total Rises For Information Leading to Michael Burham’s Arrest and Capture

The reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of Michael Burham has been increased.

Warren Crimestoppers has increased its award an additional $10,000, for a total of $12,000. The U.S. Marshalls are also offering a $7,500 award.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to search wooded areas around the city of Warren for the 34-year old who escaped from the Warren County Jail last Thursday night. Burham was held there on $1 million bail for kidnapping, burglary, and other charges. He is also considered to be the prime suspect in the murder of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown on May 11.

State Police Lt Colonel George Bivens said they’re continuing to receive strong assistance from the public with tips, “The scope and pace of this investigation has continued to dramatically increase as we investigate leads in this area and adjacent states. Some of those leads included possible sightings last evening and overnight as well as discoveries of break-ins of unoccupied structures or cabins. We continue to use technology and that includes DNA for comparisons to either include or exclude Burham from those sites.”

Bivins said Burham’s DNA has not been found at sites.

He said there are more than 15 federal, state and local agencies and over 200 law enforcement officers are actively involved in the manhunt.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous and that people should not try to approach him and instead call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-265-9650