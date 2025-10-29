WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Ribbon Cut On New Steps In Allen Park To The Bandshell

Ribbon Cut On New Steps In Allen Park To The Bandshell

By Leave a Comment

The new stairs into the glen where the Goranson Bandshell is located in Allen Park

Officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on the newly constructed steps that lead down to the Allen Park Bandshell.

Jamestown Parks Manager Dan Stone said he was approached by the Allen Park Women’s Club in January 2024 about using some money the organization had collected to the build the stairs, “I couldn’t think of a better project to try to take on. So at that point, I had reached out to the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and the Mayor’s office and everybody had the same sentiment. Sounds like a great project to take on. So here we are today, thanks to our engineer designing it, Len Marucci; Ryan Patti and his crew for putting in the fantastic stairs for us, and adding the railing is another safety feature to go with it.”

Engineer Len Marucci said once the candlestick-style light poles are installed next to the steps, the total cost of the project will have totaled $121,000.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.