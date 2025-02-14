Richard Fox Charged With Murder In Second Body Found Off A Chautauqua County Trail

The man arrested in a cold case murder has now been indicted in the murder of the second woman whose body was found off a Chautauqua County trail.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced that 62-year old Richard Fox of Buffalo was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with two counts of Second Degree Murder.

Keane alleges that Fox killed Cassandra Watson some time between 2003 and 2004 in the city of Buffalo. On September 26, 2021, a hiker found a human skull while walking along the Chautauqua Rails to Trails near Woleben Road in the Town of Portland. The skeletal remains were recovered from the site the next day. Forensic analysis determined that the human remains had been at the site for more than a decade. The identity of the victim was later determined in December 2024. Keane said Fox was in a relationship with Watson during the time of her disappearance. She was not reported as a missing person to law enforcement.

Fox is also accused of killing 50-year old Marquita Mull in late June 2021 in the city of Buffalo. She was reported missing by her family and on September 27, 2021, her body was found during the investigation into the skeletal remains recovered near the hiking trail in Chautauqua County.

Fox will be back in court on April 30 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held without bail. If convicted, Fox faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.

Anyone with information about the defendant or the homicides of Cassandra Watson or Marquita Mull is encouraged to contact the Erie County District Attorney’s Office at 716-858-2400.