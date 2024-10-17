Ripley Shovel Ready Site Project Receives $2 Million Grant

The Ripley Interstate Shovel Ready Site project is set to receive another $2 million in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The $16 million project is expected to generate $60 million in private investment and create 320 new jobs in the region. It will install critical infrastructure, including access roads, water, sewer, gas, and communication lines, transforming the 147-acre site into a shovel-ready location for future businesses

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO Mark Geise said, “To ultimately do everything we want and to allow for contingencies, it would be optimal to secure another $2.5 – $3 Million. We currently have a $3 Million grant request into the EDA. If we don’t get this or some portion of it, we can always scale things back. That being said, we are in really good shape right now, and will be in great shape if we secure the final EDA funding. Our goal to start the project is in the Spring of 2025 at the latest.”

So far, the project has received $5.25 million from the state through the FastNY program, $3 million from ARC through the two recently announced grants, and up to $6 million in local support between the County and the CCIDA.

Funding for this project is provided through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative, which directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.