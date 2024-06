The River Revival event scheduled for Saturday at McCrea Point Park has been moved to Saturday, July 6 due to weather concerns.

All activities of the free event will be held at the same time next weekend of 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will feature a day of worship and praise with community partners.

The event is being organized by the Bridging the Gap Ministries of Chautauqua.