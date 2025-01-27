Robert H. Jackson Center Appoints David Niles As Director of Development

The Robert H. Jackson Center has announced the appointment of David Niles as its next Director of Development. He will be responsible for planning and directing the Center’s fundraising, including the Center’s Annual Fund, major gifts, capital campaigns, and sponsorships.

A Jamestown native, Niles pursued acting in New York City’s live performance community before finding a niche in high-end event production. Since returning to Chautauqua County in 2020, he has served as Program Director, and then Advancement Director, at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute. During his tenure at RTPI, Niles drove significant growth in attendance, membership, and annual fund contributions.

Executive Director Kristan McMahon said Niles’ leadership will be critical to advancing strategic priorities such as the renovation of the Center’s Cappa Theater and helping to create or expand endowments for programs and physical space.