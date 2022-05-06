Robert H. Jackson Center Hires Tina Downey as Director of Development

The Robert H. Jackson Center has hired Tina Downey as its new Director of Development.

Downey is the former Director of the Chautauqua Fund at Chautauqua Institution. Her primary responsibility will be to coordinate and advance the Center’s annual fund campaign and to strengthen its major gifts and endowment programs. She also will continue to grow the Center’s relationships locally, nationally and internationally and work with partners and donors to help bring Justice Jackson’s values and outlook to a wider audience.

Downey is a 1997 graduate of Jamestown Community College. She serves on the board of Audubon Community Nature Center and previously served on the board of Chautauqua Habitat for Humanity. She starts in her role on Monday, May 9.