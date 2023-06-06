Robert H. Jackson Center Holding ‘Barnette at 80’ Discussion

The Robert H. Jackson Center will hold a discussion about the Supreme Court case that decided it was unconstitutional to compel school children to say the pledge of allegiance.

The discussion, “Barnette at 80 & What It Means Today,” with Professor John Q. Barrett will take place at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday June 7 at the center.

June 14, 2023 marks the 80 anniversary since the West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette decision. In that case, the Supreme Court decided, and Justice Robert H. Jackson wrote the Court’s opinion explaining, that it is unconstitutional for government to compel schoolchildren to salute and to pledge allegiance to the American flag.

Barrett, a professor of law at St. John’s University and Elizabeth S. Lenna Fellow and a board member at the Robert H. Jackson Center, will guide the discussion and offer insights on Barnette as a historical matter and how it affects thinking today about collisions between laws and rules that apply to all and individuals who wish to differ.

The program is free and open to the public.