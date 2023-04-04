WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Robert H. Jackson Center Holding Essay Contest to Meet Author Sharon Cameron

Robert H. Jackson Center Holding Essay Contest to Meet Author Sharon Cameron

By Leave a Comment

The Robert H. Jackson Center is holding an essay contest for students to meet best-selling author, Sharon Cameron.

Cameron will be appearing at two Young Readers presentations at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Wednesday, May 17.

High school and middle school essay questions will be based on “Bluebird” and “The Light in Hidden Places” by Sharon Cameron.

The student essay questions, contest submission link, and event registration information for teachers are available here: bit.ly/YoungReaders2023.

For more information about the Robert H. Jackson Center, visit roberthjackson.org

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.