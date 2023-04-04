Robert H. Jackson Center Holding Essay Contest to Meet Author Sharon Cameron

The Robert H. Jackson Center is holding an essay contest for students to meet best-selling author, Sharon Cameron.

Cameron will be appearing at two Young Readers presentations at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Wednesday, May 17.

High school and middle school essay questions will be based on “Bluebird” and “The Light in Hidden Places” by Sharon Cameron.

The student essay questions, contest submission link, and event registration information for teachers are available here: bit.ly/YoungReaders2023.

For more information about the Robert H. Jackson Center, visit roberthjackson.org